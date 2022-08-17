Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Carpenter Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Carpenter Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78.

CRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

