Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,759,000 after acquiring an additional 738,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after acquiring an additional 876,829 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

