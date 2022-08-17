Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 265,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Carter Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of CARE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. 53,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,925. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $413.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.10.
Carter Bankshares Company Profile
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
