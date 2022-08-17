Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 265,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of CARE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. 53,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,925. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $413.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $5,385,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 232,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.