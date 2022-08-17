Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.8% on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $100.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carvana traded as low as $50.35 and last traded at $50.89. 32,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,684,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,178,258 shares of company stock valued at $46,804,174 in the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana Stock Down 7.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

