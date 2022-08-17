Caspian Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CSP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Caspian has a total market cap of $457,320.90 and $3,402.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Caspian has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,361.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00128786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00034464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00066699 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.