Cat Token (CAT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $77,401.00

Cat Token (CAT) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cat Token has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $77,401.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00258217 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000893 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000969 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Cat Token

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com.

Cat Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.