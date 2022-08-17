Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 14,236 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 189.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $556.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.13.

CTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

