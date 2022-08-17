Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 74 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $7,384,291. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $179.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.52. The firm has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.