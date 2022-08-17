Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,768 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

