Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 238.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 704,218 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 678,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after buying an additional 243,197 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 562.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 274,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 232,839 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLDP. Raymond James cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.