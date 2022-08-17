Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 216.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

TAN opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $101.58.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

