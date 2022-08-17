Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 256.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 916,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 266,052 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 866,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 156,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCEL opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 3.96. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $11.63.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 120.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

