Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 144.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $81,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,234,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,755,000 after acquiring an additional 21,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,343.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $648.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $597.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $698.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

