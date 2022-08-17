Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.54 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATSG. Cowen increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

