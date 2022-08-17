Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,136 Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,627,000 after acquiring an additional 231,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lucid Group by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,007 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $103,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $70,183,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,782,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,281,000 after buying an additional 244,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 32.83.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 18.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of 21.17. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of 13.25 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

