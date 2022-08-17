Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REZ. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.92 and a one year high of $100.05.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.