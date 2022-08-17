Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 132,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $75,116.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,478.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $174,425.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,754.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $75,116.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $6.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

