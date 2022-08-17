Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Short Interest Update

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,200 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Cavco Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.89. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,135. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.36 and a 200 day moving average of $243.79. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $588.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

