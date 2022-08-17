CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CB Financial Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CBFV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $113.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $4,310,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.