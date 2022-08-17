CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CB Financial Services Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of CBFV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $113.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.
Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CB Financial Services Company Profile
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.
