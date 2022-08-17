CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Down 7.7% in July

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.19. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.