CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. FMR LLC raised its stake in CDW by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,985,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,345,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CDW by 2,493.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,963,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.92. 8,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

