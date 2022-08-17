Ceera Investments LLC Has $17.67 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Ceera Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC owned 0.24% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $17,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,930,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.16. 30,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average is $69.96. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

