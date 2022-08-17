Ceera Investments LLC Sells 335 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ceera Investments LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,451,000 after buying an additional 300,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,752,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GIS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.53. 13,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,895. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 48.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

