Ceera Investments LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ceera Investments LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $391.90. The stock had a trading volume of 71,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.77 and a 200 day moving average of $383.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

