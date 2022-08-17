Celo Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $48.71 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $48.71 million and approximately $482,913.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 49,019,308 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

