Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Down 11.9% in July

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the first quarter worth about $96,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Celularity Price Performance

CELU stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. 11,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,016. Celularity has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $408.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.16.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 million. Celularity had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 122.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Celularity will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celularity Company Profile

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

