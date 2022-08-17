Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stake Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,767,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990,194 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 1.91% of Cenovus Energy worth $630,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cormark lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 404,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,314,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

