Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.60

Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.60 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.57). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.56), with a volume of 50,000 shares trading hands.

Centaur Media Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Centaur Media alerts:

Centaur Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.