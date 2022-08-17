Centaur Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $254.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Centaur has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $422,160.68 and $254.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centaur

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,430,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur.

Centaur Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

