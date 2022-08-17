Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Short Interest Update

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,440,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 40,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 20.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Centennial Resource Development

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $752,453.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centennial Resource Development

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,730 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period.

Centennial Resource Development Stock Up 3.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. 254,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,686,647. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 4.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CDEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $10.50 target price on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

