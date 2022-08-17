Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Short Interest Update

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 322,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

NYSE CSR traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $88.91. The company had a trading volume of 52,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $74.99 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.67%.

In related news, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Centerspace by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 3.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Centerspace by 5.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centerspace by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

