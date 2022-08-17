Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Down 12.1% in July

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 937,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENTA traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.69. 108,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $52.04.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

