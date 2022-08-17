Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 9%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 15,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,152,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $824.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after buying an additional 743,658 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

