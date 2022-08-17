Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of CERE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.18. 45,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,517. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,500. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,839,000 after buying an additional 252,378 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,723,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 91,259 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 397,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 145,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

