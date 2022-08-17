Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.09 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CERT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

Certara Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. 7,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,696. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01. Certara has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $45.48.

Insider Activity

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Certara will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Certara in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Certara by 8.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

