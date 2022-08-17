CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.91

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 33685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

