Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Short Interest Down 12.8% in July

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 234,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Charah Solutions Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of CHRA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,716. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $105.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.39. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 1,324,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 145,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charah Solutions by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,470 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Charah Solutions

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Charah Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

