Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Down 7.0% in July

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 976,900 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 509,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CRL opened at $228.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $203.37 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.92.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

