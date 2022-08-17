Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.67% of Chart Industries worth $42,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1,382.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,707,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

NYSE GTLS opened at $208.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $214.14.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

