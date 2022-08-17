Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Short Interest Update

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $482.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $621.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

