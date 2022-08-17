ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Reaches $828,059.93

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $828,059.93 and $318,908.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,991.85 or 0.99957726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00048378 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00024817 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001461 BTC.

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

