Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of €0.02 (LON:TORO)

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON TORO opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £1.62 million and a P/E ratio of 5.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.54.

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

