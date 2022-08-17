Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $157.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,723,149. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $310.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

