Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion. Children’s Place also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00 EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Down 15.1 %

NASDAQ PLCE traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.66. 28,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $614.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.97. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.60.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Children’s Place by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

