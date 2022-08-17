Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.80 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00 EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.61). Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.