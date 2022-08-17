Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.80 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00 EPS.
Children’s Place Stock Up 10.1 %
NASDAQ PLCE opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.97.
Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.61). Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
