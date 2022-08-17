Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$500.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.80 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLCE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.60.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $723.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.61). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 79.55% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Children’s Place by 426.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 72.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

