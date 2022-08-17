Childress Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $136.58 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.80.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

