Childress Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $242.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

