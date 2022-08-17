Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after acquiring an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $171.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

