Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.23.

ISRG opened at $233.71 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.